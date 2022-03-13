BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 661.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of WW International worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WW. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WW International by 130.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WW International by 31.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WW International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of WW opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.66. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.