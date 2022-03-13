BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

