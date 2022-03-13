BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 16,756 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

