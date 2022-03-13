BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 71,281 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 908,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 114,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.26 million, a PE ratio of 280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

