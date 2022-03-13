BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 210.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

NYSE FHI opened at $31.61 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,451 shares of company stock worth $1,928,768 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

