BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 46.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $4,743,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 383,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

JBLU opened at $12.59 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.