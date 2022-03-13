BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,255 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of Fossil Group worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

FOSL opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $453.67 million, a P/E ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

