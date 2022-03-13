BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 192.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Ichor worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.12. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

