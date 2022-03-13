BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

