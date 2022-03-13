BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.08 Million Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 34.57%. Triton International’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock worth $1,582,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.