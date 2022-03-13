BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,727,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 75.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 39.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 237.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 99,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 90.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

