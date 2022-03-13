BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 104,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.99 and a beta of 2.27. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.