BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 533,597 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 668,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.