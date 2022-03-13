BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

