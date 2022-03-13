BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

