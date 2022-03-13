BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.15 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 2,658.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,290 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,487 shares of company stock worth $4,776,838. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.