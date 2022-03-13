BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.17 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,740,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 56.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 183,445 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 147.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

