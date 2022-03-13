BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO opened at $27.70 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Veeco Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.