BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

