BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 713.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Kura Oncology worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 822,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter.

KURA stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

