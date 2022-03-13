BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of MarineMax worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MarineMax stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $944.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

