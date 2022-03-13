BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,137 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of BancFirst worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

