BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,899 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Calavo Growers worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $638.71 million, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

