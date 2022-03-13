BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WES opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 3.54. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

