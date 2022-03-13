BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 147.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $592.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

