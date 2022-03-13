BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $835,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

