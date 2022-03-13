BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 92.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 149,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

