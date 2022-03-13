BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,122 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $78.80 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.