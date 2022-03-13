BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 39,102 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Adecoagro worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 43.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 119,740 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 12.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 172,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Adecoagro by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

