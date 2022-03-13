BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,459 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.03 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

