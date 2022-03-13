BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 606 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,753,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $470.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $552.16 and a 200-day moving average of $604.58. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $346.49 and a one year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

