BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 296.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 20.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 70.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CR opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

