BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

