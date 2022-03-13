Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEI.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.86. 378,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.10 and a 52-week high of C$61.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

