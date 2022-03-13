BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHKLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $84.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

