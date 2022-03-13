BOMB Price Reaches $2.03 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 31% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $213,222.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,128.14 or 0.99690582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021662 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,796 coins and its circulating supply is 894,008 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.