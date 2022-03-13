Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 630,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bombardier during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

