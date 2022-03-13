boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHOOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 111 ($1.45) in a report on Friday.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.