Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,990.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $53,881.02 and approximately $24,990.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.51 or 0.06639156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.28 or 0.99932324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.