Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Boral stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Boral has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

