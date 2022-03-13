BoringDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.33 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $308.61 or 0.00791571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $44.33 million and $4,363.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

