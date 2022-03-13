BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Reaches $0.10

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $31.58 million and $1.81 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003604 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

