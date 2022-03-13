Boson Protocol Price Down 7.2% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.49 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00250970 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.98 or 0.00895198 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

