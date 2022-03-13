Boson Protocol Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.50 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00245450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00034597 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.01368981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

