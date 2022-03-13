Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BPZZF stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.51.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

