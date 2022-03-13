Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BPZZF stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.51.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
