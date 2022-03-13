Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 117.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,170,000 after acquiring an additional 82,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $7,064,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

