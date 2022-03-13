Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

