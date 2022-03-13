Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

