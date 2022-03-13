Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.33 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

