Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 884.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.8% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.48% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $29.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

